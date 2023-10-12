Citigroup Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.58. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $218.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

