City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 9,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

