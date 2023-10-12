Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CWEN stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.73. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

