Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

