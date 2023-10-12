Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.99

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 249100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cognex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cognex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

