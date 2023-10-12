Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.