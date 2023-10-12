Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Reduced by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,036 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,332,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 47,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,095. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,853.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

