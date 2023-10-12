Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.34, but opened at $45.50. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 320,633 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,915. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

