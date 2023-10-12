Comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,231.72%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 123.00%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($11.36) -0.36 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 4.30 -$247.12 million ($1.29) -4.77

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -159.48% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -79.15% N/A -39.79%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

