Comparing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.01 $46.40 million $2.04 7.86 Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.13 $228.03 million $5.56 5.99

Analyst Recommendations

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for West Bancorporation and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 22.13% 16.23% 0.95% Customers Bancorp 16.20% 18.57% 1.12%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats West Bancorporation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

