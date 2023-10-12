Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

