Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $21.12 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NKE opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.