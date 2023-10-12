Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $21.19 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $260.05 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

