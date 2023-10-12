Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $218.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

