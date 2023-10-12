Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of DV opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $368,039.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $368,039.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,178,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,174,193 shares of company stock valued at $818,346,452 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

