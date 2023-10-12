Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $290.89 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.