Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 250.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
