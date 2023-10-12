Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

