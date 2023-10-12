Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 276.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 521,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,316. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

