Contrasting Capri (NYSE:CPRI) & Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) and Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Pandora A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri 8.44% 34.58% 9.42% Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 14 0 0 2.00 Pandora A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capri and Pandora A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capri currently has a consensus price target of $51.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Capri’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capri is more favorable than Pandora A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capri and Pandora A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $5.62 billion 1.07 $616.00 million $3.48 14.95 Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Pandora A/S.

Summary

Capri beats Pandora A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally. Pandora A/S was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

