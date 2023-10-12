Contrasting ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ESAB has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50 thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESAB and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

ESAB presently has a consensus target price of $79.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given ESAB’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESAB and thyssenkrupp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.69 billion 1.60 $223.75 million $3.45 20.73 thyssenkrupp $44.60 billion 0.10 $1.23 billion $0.49 14.57

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than ESAB. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.83% 18.25% 6.86% thyssenkrupp 0.73% 2.05% 0.81%

Summary

ESAB beats thyssenkrupp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the vehicle manufacturing. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. The company's Marine Systems segment offers systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.