Contrasting Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharkNinja and Traeger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $3.72 billion 1.60 $232.35 million N/A N/A Traeger $655.90 million 0.50 -$382.14 million ($2.19) -1.20

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.3% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Traeger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SharkNinja and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja N/A N/A N/A Traeger -47.48% -37.17% -13.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SharkNinja and Traeger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 0 1 0 3.00 Traeger 1 3 3 0 2.29

Traeger has a consensus target price of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 88.21%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than SharkNinja.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Traeger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces, as well as frozen meal kits; covers, drip trays, bucket liners, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

