Core Alternative Capital Acquires 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $641.71. 174,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

