Core Alternative Capital Acquires 274 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 1,922,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Free Report

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

