Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Celanese were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Celanese by 7.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $19,430,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 143,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

