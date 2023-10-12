Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.66. 446,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.73. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

