Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $96.18. 441,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,908. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

