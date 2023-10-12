Core Alternative Capital Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 2,448,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,100. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

