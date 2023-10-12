Core Alternative Capital Has $13.71 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

