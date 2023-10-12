Core Alternative Capital Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,088 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

