Core Alternative Capital Has $3.47 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 821,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,397. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

