Core Alternative Capital Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

