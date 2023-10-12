Core Alternative Capital Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $402.01. The company had a trading volume of 486,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,819. The stock has a market cap of $378.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

