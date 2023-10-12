Core Alternative Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.36. The stock had a trading volume of 494,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.