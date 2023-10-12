Core Alternative Capital Sells 19,732 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Core Alternative Capital owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 212,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $139.66 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.