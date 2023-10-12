Core Alternative Capital Sells 27,917 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 1,349,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

