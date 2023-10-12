Core Alternative Capital Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.05. 1,933,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,136. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

