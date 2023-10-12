Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $31.18

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $31.97. Core & Main shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 129,150 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,014.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,198,228 shares of company stock valued at $614,949,744. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,023,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

