Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELD. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

TSE:ELD opened at C$13.04 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of C$308.76 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

