Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 7,131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $216.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

