Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,219 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

