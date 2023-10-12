CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 240,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.