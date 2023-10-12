CoStar Group’s (CSGP) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 325,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.