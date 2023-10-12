Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.