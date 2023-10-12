Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after buying an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

