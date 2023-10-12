Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

NYSE:COUR opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,296,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,276,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $592,182.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 998,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,004 shares of company stock worth $11,653,898 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

