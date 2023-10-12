CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Position Boosted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.16% of CPI Card Group worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 171.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 8,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,453. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CPI Card Group Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

See Also

