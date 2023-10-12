Critical Contrast: Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) and Its Rivals

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Auto Parts 4Less Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million -$17.78 million 0.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors $3.83 billion $69.23 million -0.56

Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors 833 4788 10100 261 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auto Parts 4Less Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors -32.89% -168.48% -8.80%

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group competitors beat Auto Parts 4Less Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

