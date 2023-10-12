Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Acquires 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,555 ($55.75) per share, with a total value of £136.65 ($167.26).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Tom Brophy acquired 384 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,158 ($63.13) per share, with a total value of £19,806.72 ($24,243.23).

On Thursday, August 10th, Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,626 ($68.86) per share, with a total value of £168.78 ($206.59).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,502.48 ($55.11) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,149.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,815.97. The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,255.40, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,232 ($51.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,270 ($88.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a GBX 47 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 7,769.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($75.89) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($68.54) to GBX 5,200 ($63.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,420 ($78.58).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

