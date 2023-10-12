Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COIHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,300 ($77.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30) in a report on Tuesday.

Croda International stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Croda International has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

